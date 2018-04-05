Boise drivers can expect delays at busy intersection on State Street

Boise - The Ada County Highway Department is calling this season its busiest construction they've ever had, currently they are working on 91 different projects across the county.

One of the busiest intersections that drivers need to watch out for is on State Street where it intersects with Veteran's Memorial Parkway/36th Street where the county is widening State Street.

Drivers also need to know that left hand turns are no longer allowed traveling from State Street onto either Veteran's Memorial Parkway or 36th Street and the speed limit through the construction zone is 25 miles per hour.

The construction along with giving drivers headaches is also causing concerns for local businesses, Kibrom's Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine told us his business has already been effected by the construction.

The restaurant's owner wants the public to know that his business and others in the area will remain opening through the construction which is expected to last through the summer.

The ACDH advises drivers to find alternate routes while also being alert while driving through work zones to make sure that both drivers and construction workers stay safe this season.

Here is a link to an interactive map that drivers can use to identify construction zones and find alternative routes.