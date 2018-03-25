Boise dog owners learn proper trail etiquette

Boise - With those warmer spring temperatures on the horizon, more and more people will be recreating in the Boise foothills, and that also means more dogs.



On Saturday, dog owners in Boise got a "refresher" on proper trail etiquette, learning what areas require dogs to stay on-leash and where they can let their pups roam freely.

Demonstrators said the most significant problems among dog owners on Boise trails is the smelly reminders left behind.



They want to encourage all dog owners to act responsibly and make sure you don't leave the house without a plastic bag for pick-up duties.



Most trailheads are equipped disposable bags and a large trash can.