Boise Dog Off-Leash program begins Nov. 1 at 2 city parks

The seasonal dog off-leash program will begin Nov. 1 at Ann Morrison Park and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex.

Both parks will allow off-leash dogs and the program will run through the end of February, according to a news release from the city. All areas of the parks will allow off-leash dogs from sunrise to sunset, with the exception of Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads and playgrounds according to the release.

“Having dog off leash time from November through February at Ann Morrison and Optimist parks has become a tradition our dog lovers look forward to every year,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in a statement. “It not only takes some of the wear and tear off of Together Treasure Valley Dog Island, but also provides some awesome community interaction in huge open areas for owners and their pets.”

The Together Treasure Valley Dog Island at Ann Morrison Park will stay open all winter but the seasonal draw down of water in the ponds has begun.