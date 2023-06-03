Boise doesn't make the top 10 in best biking cities, though the Greenbelt gets big props for scenery

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday, June 3 is World Bicycle Day.

In a study conducted by LawnStarter, 200 of the biggest cities were compared by evaluating 27 indicators to determine the best biking cities in the US. These included cyclist-friendly lifestyle, access to bike trails, bike rentals, bike commuters, how many cycling clubs, etc.

Overall, BOISE was only ranked #32. Not bad out of 200, I guess.

However, Boise stood out in the study having the highest average consumer rating for bike trails thanks to the picturesque ride along the Boise River Greenbelt.

Idaho News 6

Yep, tell us something we Don't know!

