Boise doesn't make the top 10 in best biking cities, though the Greenbelt gets big props for scenery

KIVI staff
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 03, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Saturday, June 3 is World Bicycle Day.

In a study conducted by LawnStarter, 200 of the biggest cities were compared by evaluating 27 indicators to determine the best biking cities in the US. These included cyclist-friendly lifestyle, access to bike trails, bike rentals, bike commuters, how many cycling clubs, etc.

Overall, BOISE was only ranked #32. Not bad out of 200, I guess.

However, Boise stood out in the study having the highest average consumer rating for bike trails thanks to the picturesque ride along the Boise River Greenbelt.

People walking and riding bikes on the Boise River Greenbelt near Zoo Boise.

Yep, tell us something we Don't know!

