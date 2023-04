BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing/runaway female teen. They believe she may be hiding out with friends in the east Boise area, or possibly heading towards the McCall area.

The missing girl was last seen on Wednesday, April 26, is 16 years old, 5 feet tall and approximately 98lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this teen, please contact the Boise County Sheriff's Office at 208-392-6670, or call 9-1-1.