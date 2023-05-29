Boise Council President Holli Woodings will not run again

article originally written and shared by Margaret Carqamel, BoiseDev.com

Another familiar face on the Boise City Council is opting to sit out of the November 2023 municipal election.

On Monday, City Council President Holli Woodings announced she will be stepping down at the end of the year after not seeking another term. She was elected to Boise City Council in 2017 and won reelection for a two-year term in 2021.

Woodings joins veteran former city council member Elaine Clegg in stepping down this season, leaving her seat in District 5 open. This district represents downtown, the East End, Boise State University and Southeast Boise. Currently, no candidates have filed to run in this district.

In her announcement, she touted her work towards the creation of the zoning code rewrite, which is up for a vote next month, making the City of Boise more environmentally sustainable and developing affordable housing.

“With gratitude for the opportunity to serve the city I love, I’ve made the decision not to run for reelection to a third term on Boise City Council,” Woodings said in a statement. “A lot has changed since 2018 and I’m exploring opportunities for the next phase of my professional and family life.”

Woodings isn’t off the clock yet.

She said a major highlight of her work at the end of her tenure on council will be the upcoming public hearings on the zoning code rewrite. The rewrite was unanimously approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

“In 2008, I learned about how zoning shapes our community by helping to develop Blueprint Boise, our comprehensive plan for smart growth,” she said. “It’s a full-circle moment to see the comprehensive plan translated into an ordinance that sets us up for a sustainable, vibrant future.”

She will also be involved in the upcoming deliberations on the fiscal year 2024 budget and preparations to fully transition the Boise City Council to electing members by district. All six seats will be up for election this November as the council transitions away from all at-large seats.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve, Boise,” Woodings concluded her statement.

Correction: This story has been changed to reflect that no other candidates have filed to run in the district Woodings is vacating so far. The original version of the story misidentified a candidate’s district.