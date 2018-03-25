Boise Code Camp Draws Large IT Crowd to BSU

Boise, (ID) - It may be the start of spring break, but that didn't stop dedicated students from spending their Saturday learning how to code.

Boise's top tech event took place at BSU Saturday for the 13th year in a row.

Boise Code Camp is sponsored by local tech companies offering 80 different sessions in the largest IT event in the state with well over 15-hundred people in attendance.

Code Camp is a great networking event for high schoolers and college students interested in a future in IT, many local companies show up to recruit prospects for open positions.