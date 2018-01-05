Boise City looking for artists to design traffic boxes

Boise City Department of Arts and History is looking for painters, graphic designers, and illustrators to design murals for traffic control boxes around the city.

The program began in 2010 as a way to bring public art to the streets, decrease graffiti, and increase the unique character of city streets.

Up to 20 artists will be selected to design the art.

Those selected will be paid $1,000 to design a mural that will be fabricated into a vinyl wrap for the boxes.

The deadline to apply is February 21st. For more information on how to apply, click here.