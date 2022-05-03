Boise City Council to consider levy for new trail construction

BOISE, Idaho — The Ridge to Rivers partnership is planning to build a 5.7-mile trail in Hawkins Range Reserve. The Reserve contains 393 acres off of N. Bogus Basin Road. Until now, the area in the Boise Foothills has not been accessible to the public.

The Hawkins Loop Trail will be managed as a one-way, single-track trail for runners, hikers, equestrians and mountain bikers. In addition to the 5.7-mile loop, a 0.6-mile trail will also be built, the Harrow Trail. The Harrow Trail will provide a shorter 1.5-mile trail in the area.

City of Boise Map of the proposed Hawkins Range Reserve trail system and trailhead.

The trailhead off of Bogus Basin road will include paved parking, a restroom, native plant landscaping and stalls for horse trailer parking. Picnic tables will be shaded by trees that are already on site.

In April, Members of the Open Space and Clean Water Advisory Committee unanimously recommended approval of a funding request filed by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department and the Ridge to Rivers partnership. Construction of the trail and trailhead is expected to cost $1,011,500. The City of Boise has already budgeted $195,000 for the project.

According to a press release from the City of Boise, there is currently more than $7.8 million available from the 2015 Open Space and Clean Water Levy to pay for clean water and open space projects and support future land purchases. Project managers requested up to $820,000 in funding to complete construction. There is also potential for a private donation that could decrease levy funds if the project moves forward.

Boise City Council members will consider the levy funding request on May 10th. If approved, construction on the new project could start later this year.