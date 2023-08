BOISE, Idaho — Six Boiseans have applied to finish out the term for Holli Woodings, the former Council President who left her position in July. Mayor Lauren McLean has reviewed all six applications and has narrowed them down to three candidates.

The candidates are Crispin Gravatt, Jeremy Gugino and Meredith Stead.

Once chosen by the City Council, the chosen candidate will serve through January 9, 2024.

On August 1, Gugino announced that he is running for Boise City Council.