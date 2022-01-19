Boise City Clerk's Office closed to walk-ins temporarily

Starting Wednesday the City of Boise Clerk's Office will be temporarily closed for walk-ins while they deal with staffing shortages.

The office will remain closed through Friday—but officials say all virtual services will still be up and running, and time-sensitive services like fingerprinting and background checks will be available by appointment only.

“Our office remains committed to serving the people of Boise. That service is just going to look a little different for the next few days,” said Deputy City Clerk Jamie Heinzerling. “We’re asking that Boiseans are patient as we work through the staffing issues that so many organizations are dealing with right now.”

They plan to start walk-in services again on Monday, as long as they have the staff to do so.

