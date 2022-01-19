Watch
News

Actions

Boise City Clerk's Office closed to walk-ins temporarily

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Boise
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 07:20:15-05

Starting Wednesday the City of Boise Clerk's Office will be temporarily closed for walk-ins while they deal with staffing shortages.

The office will remain closed through Friday—but officials say all virtual services will still be up and running, and time-sensitive services like fingerprinting and background checks will be available by appointment only.

“Our office remains committed to serving the people of Boise. That service is just going to look a little different for the next few days,” said Deputy City Clerk Jamie Heinzerling. “We’re asking that Boiseans are patient as we work through the staffing issues that so many organizations are dealing with right now.”

They plan to start walk-in services again on Monday, as long as they have the staff to do so.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light