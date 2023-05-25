Boise Chordsmen Summer Concert

BOISE, IDAHO — Even if you think we didn't see enough springtime, an upcoming event will excite you for the summer!

The Boise Chordsmen will be singing their hearts out for your enjoyment next Saturday, June 3rd, in their 2023 Summer Harmony concert! The biggest men's barbershop chorus in the state will have two shows on Saturday where you can hear songs from the Beach Boys, Disney, and other favorites to get you into the summer spirit. And if you've never heard it, they'll be singing a fan-favorite song about the City of Trees that was actually written by pop-artist Jewell.

"She was told hey, the folks in Boise are a little picky about their name. It's boy-see, not boy-zee. And so on her tour bus, as she was traveling to Boise, she actually wrote this song. We asked her people if we could have it and "barbershop" it. She said absolutely, go ahead, and so we barber-chopped it into barbershop. Now it's our signature. It's a great song!" exclaimed Performance Coordinator and tenor for the Boise Chordsmen, Brad Kitto.

The shows will be held at the Cloverdale Church of God on Saturday, June 3rd, at 2pm and 7pm, and all proceeds will help support the Chordsmen, which is a non-profit. For tickets or more information, just head here:

...And as you'll learn if you attend the show or already know their music, there is no "Z" in Boise!