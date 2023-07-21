JUMP Boise cheers on Team USA & Sofia Huerta

BOISE, Idaho — The time is here. Friday is team USA’s first game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Tournament. Here in the Treasure Valley the community is supporting one of their own, Sofia Huerta.

For the first time Sofia Huerta, a born and raised Boise native, will be taking the field displaying her skills at one of the biggest sporting events in the World.

“She's been told no many times. She continued to find a way to reach her dreams and even though there were set backs and obstacles, even though some people believed she couldn't do it, she believed in herself and just kept going and found a way to get it done.” said Jody Huerta, Sofia's mother.

Huerta received the call in June that she was going to be on the U.S National Women’s Soccer Team. After years of playing on different teams, she finally reached her goal.

Huerta graduated from Centennial High here in Boise. One of her past coaches, Michael Mollay,says Huerta playing in the World Cup shows kids that their dreams are achievable.

“She was on that path. The determination that she has; she's accomplishing the goals that she set for herself very early,” said Mollay.

Huerta is the first person from Boise to play in a Women’s World Cup. On Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 JUMP Boise will be hosting a watch party to cheer on Sofia and Team USA.

“The fact that she's doing it people can see this first hand. Any kid in Treasure Valley if you got ability and ambition you can do this,” says Mollay.

Team USA will play Vietnam on Friday at 7 p.m. JUMP Boise will begin their live screening of the game at 6:45 on their JUMPotron.

“When you think ‘oh, I tried, and it just didn't work out,’ if you still want to achieve that dream never give up, and it does take a village, it takes the support of coaches, mentors and friends you have to really depend on everybody," said Jody Huerta.

