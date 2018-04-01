Boise car show helps Ronald McDonald House

Boise, ID - A local business is giving back to the Ronald McDonald Charities of Idaho in a big way. Restoration Rods hosted their 10th annual Southwest Idaho Sports Car show Saturday afternoon. Rose and Brent Rules Owners of Restoration Rods hosted the event to pay back nonprofit group that has helped them personally throughout the years.

"The Ronald McDonald house was home away from home," said Rose.

Rose gets emotional when she thinks about the Ronald McDonald House. When her daughter Crystal was four years old, she was diagnosed with Scoliosis.

"When your child is sick you don't know what is going to happen next," said Rose.

Over the years the family made regular trips to Salt Lake City for treatments each time the Ronald McDonald House gave them a meal and a warm bed.

"We didn't know how to pay for things," said Brent.

From Idaho to Eastern Oregon on average the nonprofit helps 600 families a year just like the Rule family.

The nonprofit was founded in 1988.

"We were kind of small with four rooms, and we have grown since then. Each day we accommodate about 17 families," said Mindy Plumlee, Executive Director at Ronald McDonald Charities of Idaho.

The rules family knew someday they would need to repay the charity back. Now fast forward to almost two decades later the Boise couple has built a successful company restoring cars and their daughter is in better health. Each year around Crystal's birthday in April they ask family and friends to help raise money for the local group through their annual car show.

"So we are paying them back in a way that we can," said Brent.

Plumlee said their overhead can be expensive, so every bit of fundraising goes a long way. The group raised $2,500.