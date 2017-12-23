Boise business robbed at gunpoint

BOISE, (ID) - Boise Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business on the 1900 block of W. State Street last night around 10:30 p.m. The suspect displayed a firearm and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Responding officers conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to find the suspect. No one was injured and the investigation remains ongoing.
Suspect description: The suspect was wearing a dark gray or black jacket with the hood up, jeans, a mask, and gloves.
Anyone with any information about the robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com.