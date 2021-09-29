Boise business holds healthcare worker appreciation week

BOISE, Idaho — One Boise business is giving back to healthcare workers this week by offering free yoga classes.

The owner of True North Yoga, Naomi Jones, said when crisis standards of care were activated, she started thinking of how she could help the community.

"I just can't even imagine what kind of stress that the providers are under. What kind of stress the staff is under to be able to support the providers to be able to help the patients that are coming in," Jones said.

She said there have been about ten health care workers who have come in so far this week. There are virtual, in-person and vaccinated-only class options with varying degrees of intensity.

For more information about True North Yoga classes, click here.