Boise Bridal Show sparks optimism for the wedding industry

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Bridal Show continues on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm in the Boise Centre in the Grove Plaza.

The wedding industry has endured a tough couple of years spurred by the pandemic and supply chain issues, but the return of the Boise Bridal Show provides hope to so many businesses who help couples enjoy their magical day.

"With these shows coming back it is kind of a launching point for businesses like us who can now meet the clients face to face instead of relying on Zoom and the internet like we had to last year," said Eric Turner who owns Boise Wedding Productions.

Eric Turner adapted his business this past year to include a live streaming service because so many people were unable to attend live events.

"All of these small businesses you see here have pivoted in some way because of COVID and because of what has happened over the last year and a half," said Turner. "What you see here is resilience from these small business owners we are going to stay here please come and visit us."

Just when everything started to open back up many of these businesses including Fifty Flowers then had to deal with supply chain issues.

Fifty Flowers ships flowers directly to people's doorsteps from 350 different countries with many of their beautiful flowers coming from Ecuador.

"Fed Ex and UPS are having major issues," said Liza Roeser the CEO of Fifty Flowers. "Not only are our planes going over to different areas, but we are having issues with pilots and having to spend extra time on the ground, also just clearing boxes coming through customs is taking longer."

But despite the challenges, vendors have high hopes for 2022 after they have survived on grit and passion during a difficult time.

"2022 we are making up for the past two years that we have not had events in fact venues today are booking Monday through Sunday," said Roeser. "Now it is time to celebrate and have the party, we are back."