Boise Blues Society looking for old, unused instruments

Do you have any old instruments lying around that you don’t use anymore? If so, the Boise Blues Society is looking for as many old instruments as they can find to give to local schools.

“There's a lot of challenges in the world today and just music communicates things that sometimes people cant say,” Boise Blues Society board member Sarah Williams said.

For years, the Boise Blues Society has had a Blues in the Schools program where they teach students about the genre, but with COVID-19, the program is on pause.

“Music is a huge part of art and humanities and a big part of that is history and Blues is a huge history book,” Williams said. “Right now, because of COVID-19, we’re kind of at a standstill with that and so in an effort to help someway, we got together and had a meeting and discussed what their needs might be and their biggest need was instruments for kids who can't afford to buy any.”

So, they reached out to the community looking for unwanted and unused instruments that they could donate to schools and give children a chance to learn.

“Some musicians like to accumulate instruments indiscriminately,” Boise Blues Society board member and vice president Ken Harris said. “They never met a used instrument at a garage sale they didn’t like. There's one fellow who wants to remain anonymous. When he goes to a yard sale and sees a used clarinet or a bashed-up bass guitar and the poor people are going to throw it away the next day because they didn't sell it, he comes to the rescue and took them to his house.”

Ken Harris

If you have any old instruments you’d like to donate — you can click here for more information or contact Ken Harris at kjharris1925@yahoo.com.