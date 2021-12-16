Boise Bicycle Project prepares for holiday bike giveaway on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Bicycle Project is working hard to finish 500 dream bikes that they will give to local children this Saturday at the non-profit's holiday bike giveaway.

Staff and volunteers were putting the finishing touches on these refurbished bikes that will be given to kids referred by local non-profit organizations, schools, social workers, after-school programs and other organizations.

"This is a city where you have to have a bicycle that is what I believe and for a lot of these kids that simply just isn’t a reality," said Jimmy Hallyburton." The great thing about bicycles is they are this universal language like art, food and music it doesn’t matter who you are or where you are from a bicycle is a symbol of freedom and opportunity."

The Holiday Bike Giveaway is something the volunteers look forward to every year.

"This day is my favorite BBP day of the year it’s about the power of the bicycle, but it is also about community," said Emily Summerhays who has been with the Boise Bicycle Project for four years. "Putting my hands on some of these bikes and then delivering them to the child who asked for it, I couldn’t ask for anything better."

The Boise Bicycle Project will also donate 200 bikes to children at the Fort Hall and Duck Valley Native American Reservations.

They wouldn't be able to do this without the dedication of their staff, volunteers and local bike shops chipping in to help.

"We’ve got an awesome crew of staff and volunteers down here working as fast as they possibly can to get all the finishing touches done on all of these bicycles," said Hallyburton. "We are all doing it because we know how beautiful of a day it is going to be."

The Boise Bicycle Project could use more volunteers for Saturday, Hallyburton specifically told us people with trucks or trailers who could help them move all the bikes would be a big help.

They are also always looking for people to donate bikes so they can refurbish them and give them out to a child, for more information on how to help out click here.