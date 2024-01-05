Boise Bicycle Project hosts free lesson for female mechanics

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Bicycle Project is hosting their monthly "Femme Empowered Mechanics" night on Friday.

The free event is a monthly class and a hands on learning experience, with a different topic each month.

On Facebook, Boise Bicycle Project says, "all Femme, Trans, Women, Non-Binary, and Two-spirit people are welcome to join us."

There's no need to register of sign up in advance.

Just bring your bike, and wear some clothes that you don't mind getting a little greasy.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.