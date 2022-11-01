Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges

BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank.

The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave.

Police say the man, "demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount." The suspect was eventually found outside of a building on the 7200 block of Fairview Ave.

The suspect would not comply with officer demands, keeping one hand in his pocket. Police then deployed a K9 to assist with taking the suspect into custody, and the suspect "pulled out a knife and attempted to slash at the K9," police said. Officers then used a taser to take the man into custody.

Officers and the K9 were not injured.

The suspect was booked into the Ada County jail on suspicion of felony robbery, felony killing or mistreatment of a police dog, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers during an arrest or seizure.