Boise awarded $1 million grant for water recycling

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise was awarded a $1 million grant that will go towards conserving local water resources. The grant was awarded from the Bureau of Reclamation's WaterSMART program.

The grant funds will be used for planning and feasibility studies and environmental compliance for the Recycled Water Program. Planning and pre-construction activities are expected to be completed by October 2025.

"Our residents consistently tell us they want us to prepare for future growth while enhancing our city's resilience to climate change and ensuring water security. They also need us to balance costs,” said Haley Falconer, City of Boise Environmental Manager. “This grant supports that mission while saving our utility payers money, and allows us to harness the unique potential of our city to address some of our biggest challenges."

Upon completion, the City of Boise Recycled Water Program is expected to preserve local water, bolster the local groundwater supply, and create resiliency against climate change impacts, while achieving Idaho’s highest treatment standards for water recycling and groundwater recharge.