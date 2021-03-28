Boise Autocross returns to Expo Idaho

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Sports Car Club of America Snake River Region held their first Autocross race of the season at Expo Idaho this weekend.

Last year the racing community was limited due to the pandemic, but 85 drivers showed up to race around cones in a parking lot at the fairgrounds.

"It is cone course racing so you are effectively racing against your fastest time or the fastest time of those in your class so it produces a lot of fun rivalries," said Aaron Elfring who owns a 1990 Mazda Miata. " It is a really good place to get your car out and push it without great risk of bodily injury or harm to your vehicle."

The group of car lovers told us they were happy to kick off their season, here is a link to the schedule.

"It's a super good group of people I've made so many friends and I'm going to be spending my evening tonight changing an axle out on a 78 Volkswagen Rabbit," said Elfring.

The racing was part of a weekend that saw several events return including the Bam Jam Boise 3 on 3 basketball tournament that was moved to Middleton High School.