Boise attorney appointed as next U.S. magistrate judge

Boise attorney Debora Kristensen Grasham has been appointed to be the next U.S. magistrate judge for the District of Idaho.

The Idaho Press reports chief U.S. District Judge David Nye made the announcement Thursday. Grasham is succeeding current Idaho U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale who is retiring after 14 years on the bench. Grasham starts on April 1, and Dale will still continue to hear some cases.

Grasham said in a prepared statement that she is honored and humbled to follow Dale in the post. Grasham is a senior partner at the Boise law firm Givens Pursley and is a former president of the Idaho State Bar.