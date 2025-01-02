Boise and the Magic Valley celebrate the first babies of 2025

IDAHO — One lucky Boise family started their year off in the best way possible— by welcoming a newborn baby to the Treasure Valley.

Courtesy of Bella Baby Photography

Felan and Kelly Hodge stand with their newborn, Evelyn Lily Hodge.

At approximately 12:29 a.m., the St Luke's Boise Medical Center welcomed Evelyn Lily Hodge into the world. Her mother, Kelly Hodge was originally estimated to have a due date of January 20. The daughter of Felan and Kelly Hodge, she joins two sisters and a brother as the youngest Hodge sibling. Eveyln's big sisters, Andelynn and LeAnna are very proud to have chosen their baby sister's middle name, Lily.

In the Magic Valley, Emilia and Mitchell Williams welcomed the area's first baby of the year at 12:45 a.m. Born Luke Gunner Williams at the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, the baby boy is named partly after his older brother, Gunner Williams.

Courtesy of St. Luke's Magic Valley The Williams pose with the latest addition to their family, Luke Gunner Williams

When asked what his first impression was of his younger brother, Gunner replied, "I will protect him with all my life!"