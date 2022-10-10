Boise Airport website goes offline for a time after pro-Russian hackers call for it & others to be targeted

BOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

The Boise Airport website was knocked offline Monday, one of several websites around the nation taken down after a call from a pro-Russian hacking group put out a call to target airport websites in the US.

The IFlyBoise.com was offline as of noon. It was again available by 1:15pm.

Shawna Samuelson, an airport spokesperson, said the website has “experienced performance issues this morning,” and said the city’s information technology team is working to find the cause of the disruption. Samuelson said the disruption doesn’t impact the flying public.

The City of Boise’s other websites remained online.

A number of other airport websites are also offline, including airports serving Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and others, according to the Associated Press.

The pro-Russian hacking group Killnet put a post on its Telegram social media channel calling for coordinated denial of service attacks. The list included airports in Boise, Sun Valley, and Idaho Falls – though as of 1:20pm, the Sun Valley and Idaho Falls sites were online.

Killnet didn’t say why it wanted to target the municipal websites in the US, though the hacking organization has said in the past it wants to target allies of Ukraine.

Denial of service attacks, use a network of computers and devices to send junk or garbage data to sites in an attempt to knock them offline.