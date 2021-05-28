Boise Airport, TSA officials prepared for busy travel season

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport and TSA officials shared current air travel projections for BOI over the next three months on Thursday. The numbers show this summer may be the busiest for the airport and local TSA operations.

The summer travel season typically starts on Memorial Day. The TSA says it expects this year to be as busy, if not busier than two years ago, as the country continues to reopen and states loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

If you're leaving the Boise Airport anytime soon, officials are asking travelers to be prepared and make sure any prohibited items aren't in your carry-on. You will also need a face mask if you plan on heading to any airport in the country.

"If you come to the checkpoint and you are not wearing a mask, a TSA officer will offer you one," said Lori Dankers, a spokesperson for the TSA. "If you refuse to wear that you will be turned away from the security checkpoint and face civil penalties. Now of course if you don't go through the checkpoint, you're not going to travel."

TSA predicts travel volumes during the summer month will increase on average 20% over 2019s pre-pandemic levels. The busiest times at TSA's security checkpoints in Boise are from 6 to 8 a.,m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.