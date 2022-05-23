Boise Airport preparing for busiest summer in its history

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport is preparing for what officials anticipate will be its busiest summer travel yet with a "record-breaking" number of people traveling.

"Our 2022 passenger counts have been consistently higher than our 2019 statistics, which was our busiest year to date," Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a statement. "Pair this general increase in demand with the uptick we traditionally see in travel from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and we are anticipating a record-breaking summer."

Anyone traveling through the Boise Airport is asked to keep a few things in mind ahead of travel.

Construction on an additional parking garage temporarily limits the available parking capacity at the terminal. Travelers are urged to check the airport's parking page before heading to the airport and be prepared to use the Economy Parking Lot.

Passengers in the Treasure Valley are encouraged to use rideshare services to help keep the limited parking open for those coming in from outside the Treasure Valley.

Airport officials also encourage travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport and budget enough time. Anyone being dropped off is suggested to arrive an hour and a half ahead of their flight and those who are parking are encouraged to get there two hours ahead of their flight.