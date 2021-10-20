Boise Airport adds nonstop flights to Idaho Falls, Las Vegas

BOISE, Idaho — Alaska Airlines is adding more flights at the Boise Airport with nonstop service to Idaho Falls and Las Vegas starting June 16, 2022. Tickets for the new routes are available for sale now on the Alaska Airlines website.

“We are so pleased that Alaska Airlines is bringing more intrastate connectivity to the residents and businesses of Boise. Nonstop service between Boise and Idaho Falls enhances both communities, making business and leisure travel more convenient between the two,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Idaho Falls - Boise 9:00 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Daily Q400 Boise – Idaho Falls 7:35 p.m. 8:35 p.m. Daily Q400 Boise – Las Vegas 11:30 a.m. 12:10 p.m. Daily E175 Las Vegas - Boise 3:00 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Daily E175

With the new routes, Alaska Airlines will have up to 36 daily departures from Boise to 15 destinations by next summer. Alaska Airlines has added several new routes from Boise in the past year, including service to Palm Springs, Chicago O'Hare, Austin, Everett, Pullman/Moscow and Phoenix.

“We have deep roots in the Treasure Valley and our commitment to our guests in southern Idaho keeps getting stronger,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. “Reconnecting Boise and Idaho Falls with nonstop air service will drive economic activity and enable further growth of our Boise focus city, including today’s announcement of new nonstop service to Vegas.”