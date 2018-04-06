Bogus Basin to close for the season this Sunday

BOISE, ID - An unseasonably warm rain event has taken its toll on the snowpack at Bogus Basin this week, causing the nonprofit mountain recreation area to close for the season on Sunday, April 8th. The area had planned to remain open until Sunday, April 15th, officials said.



“We were really hoping we could remain open until April 15th to celebrate the end of this unusual season” said General Manager Brad Wilson. “After a rough start in late December, the skiing has been exceptional in mid-February and throughout March. We decided to make the call now, so people could make plans to come up to make their last turns of the season this weekend.” Skiers are encouraged to check the website, www.bogusbasin.org for updates on conditions throughout the weekend. Bogus Basin opened for the season on December 26th, 2017.

Weekend operating hours are 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.

All normally scheduled chairlifts will operate.

The Pioneer Lodge will be open for locker and restroom access only.

Simplot Lodge will be open for full food & beverage service.

The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will operate from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm.

The Pepsi Gold Rush Tubing Hill has closed for the season.

Frontier Point Nordic Center has closed for the season.

Bogus Basin will reopen for summer operations over the Memorial Day weekend, officials stated. The area plans to operate three days a week through late June, then seven days a week starting June 23rd.