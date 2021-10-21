Bogus Basin planning to hire over 500 seasonal workers this year

BOISE, Idaho — Looking for a seasonal job this winter? Bogus Basin announced Thursday it plans to hire more than 500 seasonal employees for the upcoming winter season.

There is a wide range of positions open, including lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and drink positions, and ski and snowboard instructors. The ski area offers several benefits, including a free all-access winter season pass and discounts on ski and snowboard lessons.

“Whether you are a high school or college student, or an active adult or retiree, Bogus Basin offers something for everyone who is seeking an engaging job for the winter,” said Casey Newton, Human Resources Manager. “Our team has been gearing up for another great winter on the mountain.”

If you are interested, you can view positions and apply on the Bogus Basin website.