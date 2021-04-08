Bogus Basin planning bonus weekend as snow conditions "remain excellent"

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin announced it is holding a bonus weekend after seven-day operations end on April 11 at 4:30 p.m. The bonus weekend is planned for April 17 and 18 as snow conditions remain excellent, according to the non-profit.

In a message to the community, General Manager Brad Wilson said Bogus Basin hosted a record number of guests this season, despite COVID-19 safety measures that limited capacity. Season pass sales were cut off, group ski and snowboard school programs were canceled, access to lodge facilities was limited and lift ticket sales were capped for 30 days during the season.

Wilson said due to the virus, his team did not know what the season would bring and credited the community with the positive outcome.

For more information about end-of-season operations, click here. Below is the full text of Wilson's letter to the community:

Thank you for being part of the Bogus Basin family, and for your loyalty and support throughout the 2020/2021 winter season.

Back in November, as the snow began to fall, we were not sure what the season would hold. We appreciate our community for rallying behind our "Ski Well/Be Well" mission. By stepping up and following our safety protocols, YOU are the reason we saved our season. Thank you for wearing your masks, physically distancing, using your cars as your base lodge, adjusting to cancelled ski & snowboard programs, using our new system to purchase tickets in advance, and for taking time to share kind words of encouragement and support to our team members.

This winter, we focused on providing a safe, healthy environment for employees and guests. Challenging decisions were made with that goal in mind. This meant cutting off ticket sales on 30 days to manage capacity, foregoing budgeted revenue from our ski school, rental, and food & beverage departments, and investing significant human and financial resources in COVID protocols. Through it all, we continued to prioritize our loyal pass holders, the backbone of this organization.

Thanks to the outstanding work of our snowmaking team and with help from Mother Nature, conditions remain excellent on trails and runs throughout the area. I am excited to announce that after daily operations end on April 11th, we will extend the ski and snowboard season for a Bonus Weekend – April 17 – 18. During this Bonus Weekend, all 2020/2021 season pass types will be honored at the lifts, including midweek, night, and Nordic.

Our team remains committed to Bogus Basin’s mission and its success in the future. This season, we safely welcomed a record number of guests who took advantage of our long operating hours, vast terrain, and proximity to the community. Because of this shift in usage, parking was always available, providing pass holders unlimited access. We are grateful to the Treasure Valley community for being part of this journey. This season was a true testament to what can happen when we work together.

We have a lot to look forward to – starting with this summer! You will see crews around the mountain working on area improvements and upgrades, as well as the return of our favorite summer offerings: Yoga on the Mountain and the Music on the Mountain concert series. Watch for a potential Memorial Weekend opening for summer fun on the mountain – including the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster and base area activities. The mountain bike trails should be dry and ready for riding later in June.

See you on the slopes!