Bogus Basin opening for top-to-bottom skiing on Thanksgiving

Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Bogus Basin snow making
Posted at 6:23 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 21:31:09-05

Bogus Basin will open over Thanksgiving weekend for top-to-bottom skiing and riding for eligible pass holders.

Deer Point Express and Coach chairlifts as well as Easy Rider and Explorer surface lifts will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The opening is due to snow making efforts, allowed by cold and dry temperatures.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with what our snowmaking team has done to make this happen,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson in a statement. “It’s awesome we can open top-to-bottom on Showcase exclusively on machine made snow. More trails will be added as soon as weather permits.”

Brad Wilson said they hope to set a trend and continue to open the winter season by Thanksgiving.

“It’s a good way to start up, get your ski legs under you, and get going," Wilson said.

The Bogus Basin snow making system was installed ahead of the 2018-2019 winter season and is the second largest in Idaho, according to a news release from Bogus Basin.

Bogus Basin officials also announced the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will open over Thanksgiving weekend.

