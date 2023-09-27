Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area heads into its last weekend of summer operations

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Since 2018, Bogus Basin has extended mountain activities into its summer season, and each year, operations have increased.

“It was probably our busiest summer, in visits,” says Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson.

Rounding out its successful summer season, Bogus Basin will be open to the public one last time this weekend before closing to prepare for ski season.

“They [the family] love hiking and the mountain views, and everything has been wonderful since I’ve been here,” says Meridian resident Chris Bloomer.

Locals, whether they’ve visited 100 times, or it’s their first time, love checking out what the mountain has to offer during the warmer months.

“I’ve heard a lot about it and decided to make the drive. My daughter, her husband, and my wife’s daughter are flying in tomorrow to visit us and I’m just looking for some fun things to do and go to this weekend,” says Bloomer.

Bogus Basin is one of the few nonprofit ski resorts in the country, and locals love that they are investing right back into the mountain.

“I think anytime you can contribute and participate, and then have your kids enjoy it as well as yourself, it's important,” says Bloomer.

Management says they love that the summer season allows them to prioritize their employees year-round, instead of just for one season.

"What summer does is it allows us to keep our better employees employed year-round,” says Wilson.

From lift service for mountain biking to opening new activities like the Mineshaft Obstacle Course, Bogus Basin continues to make strides in its summer operations.

RELATED | Bogus Basin gears up for summer recreation, including the new Mine Shaft Challenge Course

"We had the best year. We have grown our business and our visits and we are adding music events, and free yoga, nature hikes. And all of that is a wonderful testament to the people in the Treasure Valley,” says Wilson.

2023 is expected to be an El Niño year, meaning weather conditions may be drier and warmer than normal. Not to worry, the operations crew at Bogus Basin has already set out snow machines to prepare for ski season.

“We’re optimists in this business and we’re expecting a big winter again, and we’ll be ready with machine-made snow to augment whatever we need to,” says Wilson.

The team at Bogus Basin is working to have the mountain ready for their usual Thanksgiving holiday opening.