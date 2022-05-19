Bogus Basin looking to hire over 100 summer employees

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin is looking to hire more than 100 seasonal employees this summer.

Full time and part-time positions are available. Bogus Basin is looking for summer activities operators, trail crew, ticket sellers, maintenance, environmental education staff and more. You must be at least 15 years old to apply.

Employees will be eligible for a free summer pass, transportation, and discounts on activities, retail and food items.

“Bogus Basin offers a fun and friendly environment to work, play, and enjoy great perks," said Shelby Deaton, Human Resources Manager.

Summer operations are expected to start on June 10th and continue into the fall.

If you're interested in applying to a seasonal position, click here.