Bogus Basin hosts first-ever winter camp for NubAbility Athletics

BOISE, ID - From the track, to the slopes — a group of kids from across the country met up at Bogus Basin Friday, March 9, for a lesson in snow sports.

It’s an experience provided by NubAbility, a non-profit organization that aims to give limb-different children an outlet to explore sports.

“We’re all about every sport,” said Sam Kuhnert, Founder of NubAbility. “Any way we can get a kid off the couch and into nature, or get them off the couch and into a game, we want to do it.”

The 25 kids spent the day snow tubing and, after a quick break for lunch, riding Bogus Basin’s new Mountaincoaster.

On Saturday, they’ll learn how to ski and snowboard.

“It’s a really, really good organization and I’m really excited because I get to learn how to do this,” said Levi Meyers, an 11-year-old. “I know how to ski a little bit, but now I’m going to try snowboarding.”

That excitement for sports is exactly what NubAbility hopes to instill in every participant, showing them they’re capable of overcoming any obstacle that comes their way.

“It’s amazing to watch these guys and to watch…how fast they catch on and how fast they really own their difference,” Kuhnert said.

But if there’s one thing these kids don’t need a lesson in, it’s confidence.

In fact, if you need some help believing in yourself, just talk to Meyers.

“You don’t need people to tell you what you can or can’t do,” Meyers said. “I mean, I can do a lot of things. I can climb, I won the Junior Paralympics for swimming. I’ve done great, and everyone can do great if you just put your mind to it, you’ll be great,” Meyers said.