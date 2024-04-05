Bogus Basin extends ski season through April 21

Skiers and Snowboarders will have more time to enjoy the slopes before things heat up in Boise. Bogus Basin has announced that it will be extending the 2024 winter season, with a new season-end date set for April 21.

The announcement comes after 66" of new snow has hit the slopes since March, with much more snowfall on the horizon for the mountain.

The weekday operations on the mountain will continue through Sunday, April 14, but the mountain will now reopen for April 20th and 21st for a season finale weekend featuring the annual pond skim.

“Winter 2023-24 stands out as one of the most rewarding and satisfying seasons of my career," says Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. "Our team united to overcome early season challenges, deliver exceptional on-mountain experiences, and have fun while engaging and deepening connections with the community.”

The mountain boasted record-breaking snowmaking efforts in December to keep the mountain open for the holidays. Now, that momentum is giving the mountain a strong finish to the season thanks to a rise in snowfall during March and April.

More information on the extension is available in theBogus Basin press release.