Bogus Basin announces winter season improvements

BOISE, Idaho — Heading into its 80th year, Bogus Basin is announcing several winter season capital improvements.

Downhill Improvements

Bogus Basin has put forth a lot of effort to make the slopes beginner-friendly. Several beginner runs and cat tracks have been widened, including Sleepy Hollow, Buttercup Cat Track, Shamrock and Sunshine.

“These improvements enhance the progression for beginners from Coach to much longer beginner trails on the Morningstar and Bitterroot lifts. This will be a profound change for our guests and Ski and Snowboard School students," said T.J. Kauth, Director of the Ski & Snowboard School.

There are also more runs for advanced skiers and snowshoers. Two new trails offer 11 acres of intermediate and advanced riding, most of which can be groomed. In addition, snowshoers can now enjoy double the distance of mapped trails. New trails have been added, and others extended, with guided tours available on certain weekends.

Uphill Improvements

Getting uphill will be easier for guests too. Additional chairs have been added on the Morning Star and Superior Express chairlifts, reducing wait times. Bogus Basin officials say it will increase capacity on those lifts by 30%.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) ticketing technology has also been added, allowing guests to access the lifts hands-free. Axess Smart Gates scan tickets or season passes from a guest's jacket pocket. These passes can be purchased online, picked up at electronic kiosks and are also reloadable.

Additional Improvements

If you're having too much fun on the slopes, riders can now access more areas once the sun goes down. About 200 acres will be lit for night skiing, mainly on runs accessible form the Superior Express lift.

For those that need to rent gear, skiers and snowboarders will now be riding on a brand new fleet from Rossignol.

Bogus Basin's planned opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season is November 24th. For more information, click here.