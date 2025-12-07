Bogus Basin and Sun Valley ski resorts begin to open trails

This weekend, Bogus Basin opened the Coach Chairlift, as Idahoans begin to hit the slopes.

The ski resort reported a season total of 16 inches. Their latest forecast is predicting heavy snowfall for today.

Coach Chairlift, Coach’s Corner, Explorer Terrain Park, Explorer, Discovery, and Easy Rider Conveyors will be open until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Sun Valley, snow totals are also beginning to rise, with a season total of 13 inches.

Sun Valley opened five lifts at River Run, including Roundhouse Express, Christmas, Lookout Express, River Run, and Kinderspielplatz. Six trails were opened in River Run: 42nd Street, Kinderspielplatz, Lower College, Lower River Run, Sunset Strip, and Upper College.

According to Sun Valley's snow report, the resort is expecting moderate to heavy snowfall today on Bald Mountain.