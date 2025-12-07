Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Bogus Basin and Sun Valley ski resorts begin to open trails

Bogus livestream 12/7
Bogus Basin Mountain Camera
View from Bogus Basin
Bogus livestream 12/7
Posted

This weekend, Bogus Basin opened the Coach Chairlift, as Idahoans begin to hit the slopes.

The ski resort reported a season total of 16 inches. Their latest forecast is predicting heavy snowfall for today.

Coach Chairlift, Coach’s Corner, Explorer Terrain Park, Explorer, Discovery, and Easy Rider Conveyors will be open until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Sun Valley, snow totals are also beginning to rise, with a season total of 13 inches.

Sun Valley opened five lifts at River Run, including Roundhouse Express, Christmas, Lookout Express, River Run, and Kinderspielplatz. Six trails were opened in River Run: 42nd Street, Kinderspielplatz, Lower College, Lower River Run, Sunset Strip, and Upper College.

According to Sun Valley's snow report, the resort is expecting moderate to heavy snowfall today on Bald Mountain.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights