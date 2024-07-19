Body recovered from the Snake River in Idaho Falls

CASCADE, Idaho — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the situation after the body of 28-year-old Juan Manuel Romano Manilla in the Snake River on Monday, July 15 in Idaho Falls.

Officers have found that Mr. Manilla had been living homeless along the river and other areas in the city. Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding his drowning.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have known Manilla to contact the Sheriff’s Office through dispatch at 208-529-1200.