Body of Missing Meridian 14-year-old found

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Late Friday evening, Meridian Police discovered the body of missing teen Nicholas "Nick" Garvin.

Media Release: Missing Teen Found Deceased https://t.co/GRJFRraIA6 — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) November 20, 2021

According to a press release from the Meridian Police Department, Police found Garvin near Willow Creek Road in Eagle.

Police say no foul play is suspected and the Ada County Coroner will release the cause of death in the near future.

Garvin had been missing since Wednesday.