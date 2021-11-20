Watch
Body of Missing Meridian 14-year-old found

Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 15:13:21-05

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Late Friday evening, Meridian Police discovered the body of missing teen Nicholas "Nick" Garvin.

According to a press release from the Meridian Police Department, Police found Garvin near Willow Creek Road in Eagle.

Police say no foul play is suspected and the Ada County Coroner will release the cause of death in the near future.

Garvin had been missing since Wednesday.

