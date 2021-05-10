Body of missing 56-year-old woman found near Meacham

The search for 56-year-old Deb Hendrichs was concluded, Saturday, after searchers notified organizers that a body had been found.

Umatilla County Search and Rescue

Back in January, Ada County Sheriffs said Hendrichs' Toyota Rav4 was found on the side of I-84 near Meacham, Oregon.

A multi-agency search was organized on Wednesday and began Saturday morning.

Early on in the search, K-9 teams located a wallet and other key items that matched descriptions. The wallet contained an ID belonging to Hendrichs.

After the scene was secured by Law Enforcement, drone and K-9 teams were reassigned to areas near where the items were found. Shortly after, a call came in that a body had been found by a K-9 team.

Oregon State Police and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene for recovery of the body, family members have been notified.