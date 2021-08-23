Watch
News

Actions

Body of hiker, missing since early July, found in Beartooths

items.[0].image.alt
Red Lodge Fire Rescue
239871321_4274875859224805_1318024272143742965_n.jpg
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 12:13:59-04

RED LODGE, Mont. — Hikers have found the body of a woman who had been missing in the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana since July 2.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue officials believe 23-year-old Tatum Morrel was climbing Whitetail Peak when she was caught in a significant rock slide and suffered fatal injuries. The area where her body was found on Saturday had been searched by rescue crews. However, she was mostly buried under rocks.

Morell was an experienced hiker who planned to climb five mountain peaks just north of Yellowstone National Park. She contacted her mother in Idaho via a satellite communicator on July 1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light