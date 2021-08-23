Body of hiker, missing since early July, found in Beartooths

RED LODGE, Mont. — Hikers have found the body of a woman who had been missing in the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana since July 2.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue officials believe 23-year-old Tatum Morrel was climbing Whitetail Peak when she was caught in a significant rock slide and suffered fatal injuries. The area where her body was found on Saturday had been searched by rescue crews. However, she was mostly buried under rocks.

Morell was an experienced hiker who planned to climb five mountain peaks just north of Yellowstone National Park. She contacted her mother in Idaho via a satellite communicator on July 1.