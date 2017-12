BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Kayakers discovered a body along the Greenbelt near the Diversion Dam off Highway 21 in Boise, Idaho.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the body was found shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday about 100 yards east of the dam.

It appears the man had been deceased for several days.

His personal belongings were found nearby along the Greenbelt.

Detectives found no apparent signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.