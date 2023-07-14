Body found in Eagle on the bank of the Boise River

EAGLE, Idaho — An investigation by Eagle Police is underway in response to a body that was found on the bank of the Boise River south of E. Whitby Lane.

According to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, around 6:40 pm, people near the river noticed a foul smell and found the body partially submerged in water nearby. Investigators promptly set up a perimeter and are gathering evidence.

Eagle Police are investigating a report of a body found on the bank of the Boise River just south of E. Whitby Lane. People recreating by the river around 6:40 pm detected a smell and found the body partially submerged in the water nearby. pic.twitter.com/OKnaNtZ8oU — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 14, 2023

Police say that the body appears to have been there for an extended period of time and there are no signs of any ongoing threat to the public.

An identification of the deceased has yet to be made by the coroner's office. That information will be released when it is known.