Watch Now
News

Actions

Body found in Eagle on the bank of the Boise River

Boise River Bank - location of floating body
Ada County Sheriff
Boise River bank - where the body was found
Boise River Bank - location of floating body
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 10:44:27-04

EAGLE, Idaho — An investigation by Eagle Police is underway in response to a body that was found on the bank of the Boise River south of E. Whitby Lane.

According to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, around 6:40 pm, people near the river noticed a foul smell and found the body partially submerged in water nearby. Investigators promptly set up a perimeter and are gathering evidence.

Police say that the body appears to have been there for an extended period of time and there are no signs of any ongoing threat to the public.

An identification of the deceased has yet to be made by the coroner's office. That information will be released when it is known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light