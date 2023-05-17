Body discovered in Boise Fire Dive Rescue training exercise on the Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — During an evening training exercise on May 16, the Boise Fire Dive Rescue Team discovered the body of a man who they suspect had gone missing while kayaking the Boise River.

The body was found about a quarter mile from the last known location of a kayaker who went missing on May 1. An inflatable kayak was recovered after the missing report was launched, but not a body.

Once the body has been identified, the Ada County Coroner will notify the man's next of kin.

The discovery of this body serves as a reminder that although the flow of the Boise River has been slowing, the high water is still very dangerous for kayakers or anyone else.