Board approves applied Bachelor's Degrees at two Idaho community colleges

NAMPA, ID — On Wednesday, The Idaho State Board of Education approved requests by the College of Eastern Idaho and the College of Western Idaho to begin offering specific Bachelor of Applied Science degrees.

CEI will offer Bachelor of Applied Science degrees in Operations Management and Digital Forensics and Analytics. CWI will offer a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business Administration.

Administrators from CEI and CWI brought the proposals to the board, saying their new degrees will expand access, help meet local industry demand and target students who already have an associate of applied science degrees. The community colleges also said they will offer the degrees at a reduced cost compared to four-year institutions.