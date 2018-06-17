BMX riders showcase what the X Games is all about in Boise

Boise - Gary Young has ties to Boise, his mom is from the Capitol City and that's where his parents met before moving to San Diego where he was born.

“Coming here is like a family reunion, I get to go see everybody and have fun riding bikes," said Young. With both my BMX family and my real family.”

Mykel Larrin got into riding bikes because of his mother, the X Games road to Minneapolis marks his first experience in Boise.

“And being out here in Boise this is my first time and it has been great so far man," said Larrin.

Both of these athletes are reaching incredible heights with the talent they possess rocking Rhodes Skate Park at the X Games qualifier.

However, it was their grace and excitement while signing autographs for fans that caught my attention, plus the sportsmanship and camaraderie during the competition that really sets these athletes apart.

“Dude it’s unreal, it is such a humbling thing for kids to be psyched to be a part of this," said Young.

“You tap into your passion like that and it will take you so far farther then you could ever imagine," said Larrin. "It makes me just really grateful to travel and it's because of my bike like it is crazy.”

The X Games came to a close Saturday, but early signs show that the event was another big success from the athletes perspective on Rhodes Skate Park, to the fans that showed up and the atmosphere surrounding this unique event.