Blue Cross of Idaho and Crave give meals to St. Luke’s first responders

BOISE, Idaho — Blue Cross of Idaho and the Blue Cross Of Idaho Foundation For Health are teaming up with Crave! Delivery to say “thank you” to first responders.

Meals are being passed out to St. Luke’s employees to show appreciation for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Cross Idaho and Crave Delivery provided meals at all St. Luke’s locations in the Treasure Valley.

“We can’t do enough to thank and reward these dedicated healthcare professionals,” said Mike Reynoldson, Chairman of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “They are working under crisis standards of care, holding the hands of patients, comforting families, and doing everything possible to save lives. Their efforts should be rewarded, and we sincerely thank each one.”

Since October, Blue Cross of Idaho and the Foundation have provided around ten thousand meals to Idaho hospital workers.