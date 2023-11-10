Wild horses ready for greener pastures

Viewing of the wild horses will take place from 1 – 5 p.m. Friday, and gates open 8 a.m. Saturday with the adoption kicking off at 10 a.m.

It will be first come, first served after that until 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

How to Adopt or Purchase | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov)

I’m Allie Triepke and I’m here at the Boise Wild Horse Off-Range Corrals in Ada County. BLM is hosting their Wild horse adoption Saturday and Sunday after gathering horses from the Owyhee mountains back in September.

“Our organization is not against gathers, our organization is not against adoption, we're actually for them. We know the horses have to be managed, it’s just a fact. We just want to help [BLM] manage them in a healthy way, so we can have genetically diverse herds,” said Leslie Morris with the Idaho Wild Horse Alliance.

Since September’s gathering, the Idaho Wild Horse Alliance says they have been working with BLM to help identify horses.

“And then as they went through the different stages of getting ready, we talked with BLM about who is going to get released. And we were pleased with them working with us, to identify horses that would probably to well back on the range and on the range together,” said Morris.

It’s been nearly two months since the BLM Wild Horse and Burro program gathered 229 horses from the Black Mountain, Hard Trigger and Sands Basin Herd Management Areas.

Their goal was to administer a fertility vaccination to mares before releasing them back into the wild. Another goal of the gathers is to promote genetic diversity into herds.

“All of the returns have been done already and they also introduced, on Black Mountain, three new mares to help with the genetic diversity,” said Morris.

As the Wild Horse and Burro program prepares for Friday’s viewing, and Saturday’s and Sunday’s adoption, they sent me resources that prospective adopters can find on our website through this story.

There are some requirements that adopters must meet to ensure these wild horses are going to a good home. Be sure to review those requirements at How to Adopt or Purchase | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov)

“I think people will travel miles and cross state borders to go to this adoption huh?,” said Triepke. “These horses are incredibly well built and the colors that we have here. They aren’t strangely little range horses,” said Morris.

The adoption process will begin Friday at 1pm for adopters and horse enthusiasts alike to view the horses.

“So they have already marked out several horse that will be available, and they are really great horses, they are going to make great saddle horses,” said Morris.